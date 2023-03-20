City of Concord offering free workshop for landlords and property managers

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - As one of North Carolina’s largest and fastest growing cities, the City of Concord is committed to meeting the housing needs of residents and tackling potential barriers to securing safe and affordable housing.

One way the city is working to eliminate housing discrimination is through education. The city is hosting a free virtual workshop for landlords and property managers to help them better understand their responsibilities and tenants’ rights, and the federal and state laws that govern these rights.

This is one of several fair housing workshops and seminars being offered by the city.

The City of Concord’s Housing Department and the Planning & Neighborhood Development Department are partnering with the N.C. Human Relations Commission to offer the free Virtual Workshop for Landlords and Property Managers. The event will take place on Thursday, March 30, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. The workshop will feature a presentation by Mr. Gene Troy, the Interim Director and a Senior Fair Housing Investigator of the N.C. Human Relations Commission, a division of the N.C. Office of Administrative Hearings.

The virtual workshop will cover the following topics:

Landlords’ and tenants’ rights and responsibilities

Federal and State laws that govern these rights

Laws prohibiting discrimination

Types of discrimination

Reasons for complaints

Examples of violations

While the event is free, registration is required. Participants may register online by visiting concordnc.gov/llpmworkshop or by calling (704) 920-5152. Tenants are also welcome to attend

