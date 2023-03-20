PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

City of Concord offering free workshop for landlords and property managers

The virtual workshop will cover state and federal housing discrimination laws and landlord and tenant rights and responsibilities
The event will take place on Thursday, March 30, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The event will take place on Thursday, March 30, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - As one of North Carolina’s largest and fastest growing cities, the City of Concord is committed to meeting the housing needs of residents and tackling potential barriers to securing safe and affordable housing.

One way the city is working to eliminate housing discrimination is through education. The city is hosting a free virtual workshop for landlords and property managers to help them better understand their responsibilities and tenants’ rights, and the federal and state laws that govern these rights.

This is one of several fair housing workshops and seminars being offered by the city.

The City of Concord’s Housing Department and the Planning & Neighborhood Development Department are partnering with the N.C. Human Relations Commission to offer the free Virtual Workshop for Landlords and Property Managers. The event will take place on Thursday, March 30, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. The workshop will feature a presentation by Mr. Gene Troy, the Interim Director and a Senior Fair Housing Investigator of the N.C. Human Relations Commission, a division of the N.C. Office of Administrative Hearings.

The virtual workshop will cover the following topics:

  • Landlords’ and tenants’ rights and responsibilities
  • Federal and State laws that govern these rights
  • Laws prohibiting discrimination
  • Types of discrimination
  • Reasons for complaints
  • Examples of violations

While the event is free, registration is required. Participants may register online by visiting concordnc.gov/llpmworkshop or by calling (704) 920-5152. Tenants are also welcome to attend

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video showed a Kia Soul nearly striking two students as it flew around a stopped school bus in...
Man charged with driving around a school bus in appears in court
Christian McCaffrey has listed his uptown Charlotte penthouse for sale.
Christian McCaffrey’s Uptown penthouse listed for $3.75 million
Mecklenburg County tax revaluations sent to homeowners
‘That is a huge increase’: Homeowners in Meck. County shocked to see property revaluations
Jeremiah Roberts died after he drowned in a Cleveland County lake on Friday afternoon.
Rescue crews recover 18-year-old’s body from Cleveland County lake
File Graphic
19-year-old killed in York County shooting

Latest News

Demolition work is starting to take down the old Ballantyne Commons Parkway Bridge.
Work begins to remove the old Ballantyne Commons Parkway Bridge
Performances begin on Friday, March 24.
Piedmont Players to present James & The Giant Peach
The first event is approaching fast on Monday, March 20 and will be held at The STL Club -...
Rowan Chamber’s Young Professionals holding event at new STL Club
Average gasoline prices in Charlotte have fallen over the past week.
Charlotte gas prices fall nearly 5 cents over past week