Charlotte’s Bar-B-Q King listed for sale at $4.2M

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Bar-B-Q King, another restaurant staple in Charlotte, has just been listed as for sale.

According to a listing on LoopNet, Bar-B-Q King’s location at 2900 Wilkinson Blvd. is posted as “great for new development.”

The west Charlotte eatery first opened in 1959 in west Charlotte and joins the growing line-up of “landmark” restaurants in the city over recent years put on the market.

In December 2022, Green’s Lunch in Uptown Charlotte went on the market again. That restaurant first opened in 1926 and has been operating under the same family for years.

The property’s price is listed at $4,200,000.

For more than 60 years, it’s been serving up fried chicken, fish, and its signature onion rings.

WBTV’s “On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll” recently featured BBQ King in its “Carolina Landmark” series.

You can read the full listing and check out more photos here.

West Charlotte and surrounding areas continue to redevelop.

In 2021, Dairy Queen’s longtime Wilkson Blvd. location just down the road was listed for over $1,000,000.

