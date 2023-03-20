PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte murder suspect back in custody after ankle monitor removed

He was initially arrested in 2018 in connection with a northwest Charlotte homicide.
Man shot, killed in northwest Charlotte
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A murder suspect who allegedly removed his court-ordered electronic monitoring device the day of his jury selection is back in custody.

Willie James Jr. was out on bond while waiting for a murder trial, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

[Previous coverage: Help needed finding Charlotte murder suspect after electronic monitoring device removed]

James is believed to have shot and killed Matthew Gibbons in 2018. Police said he’d had the monitor since 2018 and were quick to add that murder suspects stopped being given ankle bracelets in 2019.

[Previous coverage: Man charged with murder in northwest Charlotte shooting]

Police have not yet said where James was located or what happens next.

Anyone with information should visit charlottecrimestoppers.com.

