Charlotte murder suspect back in custody after ankle monitor removed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A murder suspect who allegedly removed his court-ordered electronic monitoring device the day of his jury selection is back in custody.

Willie James Jr. was out on bond while waiting for a murder trial, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

James is believed to have shot and killed Matthew Gibbons in 2018. Police said he’d had the monitor since 2018 and were quick to add that murder suspects stopped being given ankle bracelets in 2019.

Police have not yet said where James was located or what happens next.

