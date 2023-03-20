Catawba College hosts watch party in Salisbury as women advance to NCAA D2 Final Four

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - March Madness has hit Salisbury! The Catawba College Women’s basketball team is going to the Final Four in Division 2 play after a hard fought 77-70 win on Monday afternoon over Cal State Dominquez Hills. That game was played in St. Joseph, Missouri, but there was a big crowd in the gym at Catawba College in Salisbury.

In a darkened Goodman Gymnasium, hundreds watched the game on big screen TV’s, and made some noise. And when it was over, they shouted to the rafters.

“I’m so proud of the Catawba women,” one student said, “and although they are so far away from us, we’re still here supporting and they fought to the very end and I’m proud of every single one of them!”

“Oh my gosh…that was amazing…final four for the first time in school history, I don’t even know what to say,” said another, “this is just crazy!”

One week ago the Indians won the NCAA Regional at home, that put them in the Elite Eight. Since today’s game was being played in Missouri, the school and local supporters organized the watch party.

“The other night when these women won the regional championship, this place was full of students, faculty, staff, and people from the community supporting our team and this school. It was electric in this gymnasium and it’s because we’re a proud school,” said Catawba College President David Nelson.

There was a lot of food, games at halftime when Catawba had a big lead and students were draining half court three pointers, then as the second half kicked in a few nail-biting moments, and then the moment that victory was sealed.

“I said we couldn’t be prouder, but we really are so proud of these young women…the way they represent this college, their resilience, their hard work, and their excellence, we’re very proud of them,” Nelson added. “Go Catawba!”

The women take to the court again on Wednesday in Final Four action.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.