Watch party planned for Catawba Women’s Basketball game on Monday

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College will host a watch party on Monday as the Women’s Basketball team goes in to NCAA Division II action in St. Joseph, Missouri.

The team claimed its first regional championship in program history last Monday night to advance to the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Elite Eight.

Catawba earned the No. 6 seed in the Elite Eight and will face No. 3 seeded Cal State Dominguez Hills on Monday, March 20 at 1 p.m.

Catawba will host an Elite Eight Watch Party on Monday in Goodman Gym. A tailgate lunch will be served beginning at 11:30 a.m. to all Catawba fans in attendance.

Live video of the game will be streamed on big screens beginning at tipoff at 1 p.m. There will also be a halftime hoops contest and prizes.

Fans are encouraged to wear Catawba gear and help cheer on the women’s basketball team as they make their first appearance in the Elite Eight!

