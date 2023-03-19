Police: Teen killed in overnight Clover, S.C. homicide

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile is in custody following an early morning homicide in Clover.

According to Clover Police Department, investigators were called around 12:45 a.m. Sunday to Pinckney Street. A 19-year-old was found dead.

Officers took a 17-year-old into custody following the homicide.

