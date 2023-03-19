Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in east Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a deadly crash in east Charlotte Saturday night.

According to MEDIC, it happened around 8 p.m. along Central Avenue between Eastcrest Drive and Briar Creek Road.

We’re told one person died at the scene and three other people were taken to the hospital. One of those people is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

