Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in east Charlotte crash

At least one of the three is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
According to MEDIC, it happened around Central Avenue between Eastcrest Drive and Briar Creek Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a deadly crash in east Charlotte Saturday night.

According to MEDIC, it happened around 8 p.m. along Central Avenue between Eastcrest Drive and Briar Creek Road.

We’re told one person died at the scene and three other people were taken to the hospital. One of those people is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

