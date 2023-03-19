Pedestrian struck, killed in north Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was killed Saturday night close to Uptown.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said it happened on North Tryon Street. That stretch of road between West Lidell and 16th streets was closed while officers investigated.

No other information was made available.

