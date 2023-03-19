PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Pedestrian struck, killed in north Charlotte crash

No other information was made available.
The crash happened on North Tryon Street between West Lidell and 16th streets.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was killed Saturday night close to Uptown.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said it happened on North Tryon Street. That stretch of road between West Lidell and 16th streets was closed while officers investigated.

No other information was made available.

For the latest updates sent straight to your device, download the free WBTV News app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video showed a Kia Soul nearly striking two students as it flew around a stopped school bus in...
Man charged with driving around a school bus in appears in court
Christian McCaffrey has listed his uptown Charlotte penthouse for sale.
Christian McCaffrey’s Uptown penthouse listed for $3.75 million
Mecklenburg County tax revaluations sent to homeowners
‘That is a huge increase’: Homeowners in Meck. County shocked to see property revaluations
Jeremiah Roberts died after he drowned in a Cleveland County lake on Friday afternoon.
Rescue crews recover 18-year-old’s body from Cleveland County lake
A juvenile in Virginia has been arrested for reportedly killing their sibling.
Police: 13-year-old charged with murder after suffocating, killing younger sibling

Latest News

ADL H.E.A.T Map
‘Such a high level right now’: Activists speak about the rising number of anti-semitic incidents nationwide
Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in east Charlotte crash
Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in east Charlotte crash
Activists speak about the rising number of anti-semitic incidents nationwide
Activists speak about the rising number of anti-semitic incidents nationwide
Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in east Charlotte crash
Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in east Charlotte crash