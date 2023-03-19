Next three days declared First Alert Weather Days due to freezing temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As high pressure builds across the southeast, more sunshine and dry conditions can be expected in our area, but we will have to deal with a few nights of freezing temperatures.

First Alert Weather Day Today : AM freeze, PM sunshine, pleasant

First Alert Weather Day Monday : AM freeze, PM chilly

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant

A Freeze Warning is in effect for our area. Despite the cold temperatures, today looks gorgeous with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Dry conditions can be expected for Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 50s.

Forecast low temperatures (First Alert Weather)

The chances for rain will be minimal Tuesday through Friday. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the 50s.

Our warming trend begins on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-60s.

Thursday and Friday will be the warmest days of the week with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s.

- Elissia Wilson

