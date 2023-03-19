PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Man stabbed to death in south Charlotte apartment

Police believe the suspect knew the victim.
According to officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, one person was found...
According to officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, one person was found dead in an apartment off the 100 block of Kingsford Drive on Sunday.(Alex Urquiza/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A homicide investigation is underway in south Charlotte after a man was stabbed to death.

According to officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) one person was found dead in an apartment off the 100 block of Kingsford Drive just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police are still searching for a suspect, but say they believe the two knew each other.

This is a developing story.

