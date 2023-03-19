Man found dead in south Charlotte apartment
Police believe the suspect knew the victim.
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A homicide investigation is underway this morning in south Charlotte.
According to officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, one person was found dead in an apartment off the 100 block of Kingsford Drive on Sunday.
Police are still searching for a suspect, but say they believe the two knew each other.
This is a developing story.
