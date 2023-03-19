Man found dead in south Charlotte apartment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A homicide investigation is underway this morning in south Charlotte.

According to officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, one person was found dead in an apartment off the 100 block of Kingsford Drive on Sunday.

Police are still searching for a suspect, but say they believe the two knew each other.

This is a developing story.

