Man found dead in south Charlotte apartment

Police believe the suspect knew the victim.
According to officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, one person was found...
According to officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, one person was found dead in an apartment off the 100 block of Kingsford Drive on Sunday.(Alex Urquiza/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A homicide investigation is underway this morning in south Charlotte.

According to officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, one person was found dead in an apartment off the 100 block of Kingsford Drive on Sunday.

Police are still searching for a suspect, but say they believe the two knew each other.

This is a developing story.

