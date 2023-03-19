Man arrested after 20 pounds of marijuana found inside Chester County home

FORT LAWN, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after investigators found approximately 20 pounds of marijuana at a home in Chester County.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed at the home on Corbett Road in Fort Lawn.

During the search, authorities arrested 20-year-old Dalton Ray Myers after it was found that he had been receiving large shipments of the drug from a source in California, and distributing it in Chester County.

Myers is charged with trafficking marijuana and additional drug charges, according to detention center records.

Records also show he was given a total bond of $22,000 for all charges, and was released on Friday morning.

The FBI, U.S. Postal Inspector, Department of Homeland Security, and SLED also participated in the investigation.

