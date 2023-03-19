Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team finds a point in Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - In a tough battle that went on for several laps, Kannapolis-based Haas F1 driver Kevin Magnussen managed to collect a points finish in the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix on Sunday night at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, finishing p10.

Haas F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg managed a p12.

The Red Bull team earned a 1-2 finish with Sergio Perez getting the win over his teammate Max Verstappen. Verstappen charged from a p15 start to manage a p2 finish.

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso earned the 100th podium of his career with a third place finish.

