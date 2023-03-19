PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team finds a point in Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Red Bull earns 1-2 finish
Kevin Magnussen fought hard for a p10 finish.
Kevin Magnussen fought hard for a p10 finish.(Haas F1 Team)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - In a tough battle that went on for several laps, Kannapolis-based Haas F1 driver Kevin Magnussen managed to collect a points finish in the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix on Sunday night at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, finishing p10.

Haas F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg managed a p12.

The Red Bull team earned a 1-2 finish with Sergio Perez getting the win over his teammate Max Verstappen. Verstappen charged from a p15 start to manage a p2 finish.

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso earned the 100th podium of his career with a third place finish.

