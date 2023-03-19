PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Gamewell Middle School to have virtual classes Monday after water main break

Students and staff will attend school virtually while repairs are made.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - One Caldwell County school will have a remote-learning day Monday, officials said.

According to a district official, Gamewell Middle School in Lenoir will be closed March 20 due to a water main break.

Students and staff will attend school virtually while repairs are made.

The school says Monday’s baseball and soccer games have been canceled, as well as track practice.

Students have been instructed to check email and online pages for assignments.

Officials did not say how long repairs will take, or if the remote schedule will last beyond Monday.

Watch below for continuous live news coverage:

