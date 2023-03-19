First Alert Weather Days start the week due to freezing temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunny and dry conditions will continue across our area as high pressure continues to build across the southeast. By the middle of the week, we will begin our warming trend with high temperatures climbing to near 80 degrees by the end of the week.

First Alert Weather Day Monday: AM freeze, PM chilly.

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer.

This week will get off to a cold but dry start. We have another Freeze Warning for our area through Monday morning.

Low temperatures over the next week. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Overnight, expect some passing clouds at times with lows in the teens in the mountains and lower 30s in Charlotte.

Monday will be another beautiful day with sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday also looks dry and pleasant with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

By the middle of week, high pressure will shift east of the Carolinas allowing the warm south to southwesterly winds to finally bring us some spring-like warmth.

Wednesday a stray shower will be possible otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday and Friday are still on track to be the warmest days of the week with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s.

By Saturday a cold front will head our way, bringing a chance for some scattered showers. Highs on Saturday and next Sunday will climb into the 70s.

Have a great week!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

