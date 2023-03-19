PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Cabarrus EMS paramedic joins leadership team

Kara Clarke named Deputy Chief of Support Services
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County Paramedic Kara Clarke has assumed a new role as Deputy Chief of Support Services for Cabarrus County Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Under the direction of Chief Jimmy Lentz, Clarke will focus on community paramedics and internal and external collaboration, while overseeing the training division.

Clarke began her EMS career at Charlotte Motor Speedway as an EMT before joining Cabarrus EMS in 2012. She has worked as a part-time EMT instructor at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and Central Piedmont Community College.

A nationally registered paramedic, Clarke recently served as captain over Specialty Services. She is a credentialed instructor in numerous American Heart Association and National Association of EMT courses, which creates a better learning environment for EMS staff.

Over the past eleven years with Cabarrus EMS, she’s served as track paramedic and community paramedic. She has also secured grants for programs such as the Handtevy Pediatric System.

“As Cabarrus EMS looks to the future, Deputy Chief Clarke will play an integral role in solidifying the trajectory of this agency,” Lentz said. “The relationships she has built internally, as well as externally with our partners, put her in a position to pave the way for growth and exceptional service delivery.”

Clarke earned a bachelor’s degree from Johnson & Wales University in sports entertainment and event management. After completing the paramedic program at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, she obtained her bachelor’s degree in Emergency Management and master’s degree in Health Science from Western Carolina University.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

