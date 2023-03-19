PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
19-year-old killed in York County homicide

A second teen has been named a suspect.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile is in custody following an early morning homicide in Clover.

According to Clover Police Department, investigators were called around 12:45 a.m. Sunday to Pinckney Street.

Once at the scene, police found a 19-year-old dead.

Officers took a 17-year-old into custody following the homicide.

The coroner’s office later identified the victim as Keon Knox.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

