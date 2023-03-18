Sunshine returns Saturday as cloud cover moves out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The cloudy and damp conditions will give way to mostly sunny skies by this afternoon as some colder, drier air settles into the Carolinas. Over the next the days expect freezing temperatures in the morning and then a midweek warmup.

Today: Gradual clearing, cool.

Sunday: Plenty of sunshine, chilly.

Monday: Mostly sunny, pleasant.

A second cold front will move through the area tonight putting us in a pattern of cold mornings and cool afternoons through Tuesday. Expect gradual clearing for today with highs ranging from the 40s in the mountains to 50s in Charlotte.

Saturday's forecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Our Sunday morning will start out colder with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. By the afternoon expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

More dry conditions can be expected for Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 50s.

The chances for rain will be minimal Tuesday through Friday.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the 50s.

Our warming trend begins on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and in the mid 60s. Thursday and Friday will be the warmest days of the week with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

