PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Strong earthquake shakes coast of Ecuador, no word on damage

A strong earthquake shook Ecuador on Saturday, but there was no immediate word on damage or...
A strong earthquake shook Ecuador on Saturday, but there was no immediate word on damage or injuries.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A strong earthquake shook Ecuador on Saturday, but there was no immediate word on damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 in the country’s coastal Guayas region. It was centered about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Guayaquil, Ecuador’s second-largest city.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Roberts died after he drowned in a Cleveland County lake on Friday afternoon.
Rescue crews recover 18-year-old’s body from Cleveland County lake
Christian McCaffrey has listed his uptown Charlotte penthouse for sale.
Christian McCaffrey’s Uptown penthouse listed for $3.75 million
A 4-year-old was killed and two other children were hurt in a Lincoln County crash on Friday.
4-year-old killed in Lincoln County crash, two other children hurt
Video showed a Kia Soul nearly striking two students as it flew around a stopped school bus in...
Man charged with driving around a school bus in appears in court
Tracing the economic impact of Charlotte-Douglas International Airport
Charlotte airport reopens runways following emergency landing

Latest News

A sick puppy at an animal rescue in Kentucky seems to like chicken fingers.
Sick puppy will only eat chicken fingers, rescuers say
A World War II veteran celebrated her 102nd birthday on St. Patrick's Day.
‘She is always happy’: World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday on St. Patrick’s Day
FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic looks up during the quarterfinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis...
Unvaccinated Djokovic can’t travel to US, out of Miami Open
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Supervisor in Tyre Nichols’ death retired before firing