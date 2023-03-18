Police searching for man accused of shooting person in Matthews parking lot

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
A man was allegedly shot multiple times in the City Arcade parking lot.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Matthews are searching for a man they believe shot another man multiple times at an arcade on Saturday morning.

According to the Matthews Police Department, officers were called to the City Arcade on East Independence Boulevard around 6:10 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Once at the scene, police were told that a man was shot multiple times in the arcade parking lot, but had been taken to the hospital by witnesses prior to the officers’ arrival.

Police believe the shooting happened after the victim and another man had gotten in an argument.

The suspect in the case was last seen fleeing the scene in a dark-colored Ford pickup truck. He is described as a heavyset man with dreadlocks that go halfway down his back.

Police said two women were also with the man as he fled.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has any information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective Daniel Michalak at dmichalak@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6793.

