Police arrest man accused of shooting person in Matthews parking lot

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Matthews have arrested the man they believe shot another man multiple times at an arcade on Saturday morning.

According to the Matthews Police Department, officers were called to the City Arcade on East Independence Boulevard around 6:10 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Once at the scene, police were told that a man was shot multiple times in the arcade parking lot, but had been taken to the hospital by witnesses prior to the officers’ arrival.

Police believe the shooting happened after the victim and Andre Pittman had gotten into an argument.

Pittman was then seen fleeing the scene in a dark-colored Ford pickup truck.

Police said two women were also with him as he fled.

Pittman was arrested later that night and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Daniel Michalak at dmichalak@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6793.

