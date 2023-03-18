One killed after van, tractor-trailer collide in Chesterfield County

PAGELAND, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after a van and tractor-trailer collided in Chesterfield County early Saturday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 12:31 a.m. on U.S. 601 near State Line Road.

Troopers said the Chevrolet van had been traveling north on 601 when the tractor-trailer attempted a U-turn.

As the tractor-trailer was turning around, the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the van died due to their injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was injured and taken to the hospital.

No passengers were in either vehicle.

Officials have not yet identified the driver of the van.

