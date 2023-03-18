PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

One killed after van, tractor-trailer collide in Chesterfield County

The crash happened just after midnight near the state line.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAGELAND, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after a van and tractor-trailer collided in Chesterfield County early Saturday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 12:31 a.m. on U.S. 601 near State Line Road.

Troopers said the Chevrolet van had been traveling north on 601 when the tractor-trailer attempted a U-turn.

As the tractor-trailer was turning around, the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the van died due to their injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was injured and taken to the hospital.

No passengers were in either vehicle.

Officials have not yet identified the driver of the van.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Roberts died after he drowned in a Cleveland County lake on Friday afternoon.
Rescue crews recover 18-year-old’s body from Cleveland County lake
Christian McCaffrey has listed his uptown Charlotte penthouse for sale.
Christian McCaffrey’s Uptown penthouse listed for $3.75 million
A 4-year-old was killed and two other children were hurt in a Lincoln County crash on Friday.
4-year-old killed in Lincoln County crash, two other children hurt
Video showed a Kia Soul nearly striking two students as it flew around a stopped school bus in...
Man charged with driving around a school bus in appears in court
Tracing the economic impact of Charlotte-Douglas International Airport
Charlotte airport reopens runways following emergency landing

Latest News

A plane taking off from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport had to return to Charlotte due...
Airplane lands in Charlotte shortly after takeoff due to possible mechanical issue
Investigators determined that a house fire was intentionally set on Mansell Court in east...
East Charlotte house fire intentionally set, firefighters say
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2013, file photo, Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson speaks...
Celebration of life held Saturday in memory of Panthers founder Jerry Richardson
Chef Lady Ren has a new book coming out.
Lady Ren celebrating National Nutrition Month with bang bang cauliflower