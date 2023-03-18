PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Kalkbrenner leads Creighton past NC State in March Madness

North Carolina State players sit on the bench as time runs out in the second half of a...
North Carolina State players sit on the bench as time runs out in the second half of a first-round college basketball game against Creighton in the men's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba)(John Leyba | AP)
By Pat Graham (Associated Press)
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — The Creighton Bluejays couldn’t hit anything from outside. No worries — OK, maybe a little — they simply went inside to their big man.

Ryan Kalkbrenner scored a career-high 31 points and sixth-seeded Creighton overcame a rough 3-point shooting day to fend off No. 11 seed North Carolina State 72-63 on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The 7-foot-1 Kalkbrenner did a little bit of everything for the Bluejays, which included hitting a big 3-pointer on a day the team finished 3 of 20 from long range.

The slender Kalkbrenner had six dunks and seven rebounds, and N.C. State big men D.J. Burns Jr. and Ebenezer Dowuona were hampered by foul trouble.

“Nothing surprises me from Kalk,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “He’s just improved in every facet of the game, and he was able to score on Burns. But then when they had to go small, we did a good job of executing some offense to get him the ball around the rim, and then he did the rest.”

Next up for the Bluejays (22-12) is third-seeded Baylor in the second round in the South Region. The Bears beat Santa Barbara in the early game.

Leading 62-59, Baylor Scheierman drained a 3-pointer with 2:23 remaining to give Creighton some separation. A pair of free throws for Kalkbrenner, a block by Trey Alexander and another basket from Scheierman — complete with blowing the crowd a kiss — and the Bluejays were on their way to a hard-earned win.

About that kiss: “It was just an in-the-moment thing,” Scheierman explained. “It wasn’t necessarily to anybody.”

Kalkbrenner was having a big game in the NCAA Tournament last season — 16 points, 10 rebounds — when he suffered a knee injury in the overtime win over San Diego State. He didn’t get to play the next round against eventual national champion Kansas.

“Happy to be able to play in it this time,” Kalkbrenner said.

Terquavion Smith led the Wolfpack (23-11) with 32 points on 27 shots. The team started slow, going 0 for 8 from the field to open the game, and never found its rhythm from deep. The team finished 3 for 14 from 3-point range.

“We knew their game plan. We knew knew what they were going to do,” said Wolfpack guard Jarkel Joiner, whose team led by seven with 16:48 remaining. “We could’ve been more disruptive because they’re a great passing team. But give credit to them — they found their big man.”

It was quite a turnaround for an N.C. State team that went 11-21 last season.

“We are going to walk out of here with our head up,” N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts said. “Continue to build and keep pushing this program in the right direction.”

INJURY REPORT

Creighton forward Mason Miller, the son of longtime NBA player Mike Miller, left in the first half after hurting his right ankle. “The grade of the sprain, I don’t think we’ll know until he gets up tomorrow,” McDermott said.

GOING GREEN

McDermott wore green shoes on the sideline in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. It had been in the works for months — just in case their game fell on the celebratory day.

“Obviously, McDermott is a pretty Irish name,” McDermott cracked. “We went with the green today.”

JAM SESSION

Burns released a single titled “Beast Boy” before the game. The track reflects on his drive on the court along with giving a shoutout to his teammates. Burns had two points and four rebounds.

UP NEXT

The Bluejays faced Baylor in their second game of the 2014 NCAA Tournament. The Bears won 85-55.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

Jeremiah Roberts died after he drowned in a Cleveland County lake on Friday afternoon.
Rescue crews recover 18-year-old’s body from Cleveland County lake
A 4-year-old was killed and two other children were hurt in a Lincoln County crash on Friday.
4-year-old killed in Lincoln County crash, two other children hurt
Christian McCaffrey has listed his uptown Charlotte penthouse for sale.
Christian McCaffrey’s Uptown penthouse listed for $3.75 million
Tracing the economic impact of Charlotte-Douglas International Airport
Charlotte airport reopens runways following emergency landing
Video showed a Kia Soul nearly striking two students as it flew around a stopped school bus in...
Man charged with driving around a school bus in appears in court

Latest News

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan shouts at an official during the second half of an NBA...
‘It can’t really get much worse’: Hornets fans respond to potential ownership change
Utah forward Alissa Pili (35) drives as Gardner-Webb guard Lauren Bevis (2) falls while...
Pili, 2nd-seeded Utah dominate Gardner-Webb in March Madness
Christian McCaffrey has listed his uptown Charlotte penthouse for sale.
Christian McCaffrey’s Uptown penthouse listed for $3.75 million
Goodyear Police confirm that seven more victims have come forward in the Christopher Esteen case.
Goodyear masseuse remains licenced despite groping accusations