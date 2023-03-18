PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘It can’t really get much worse’: Hornets fans respond to potential ownership change

New reports said Michael Jordan is in ‘serious talks’ to sell his majority stake in the team.
Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan shouts at an official during the second half of an NBA...
Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan shouts at an official during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)(Chuck Burton | AP)
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After suffering through more than a decade of subpar results on the court, Hornets fans may soon see change coming on the horizon.

Thursday night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that team owner Michael Jordan was engaged in “serious talks” to sell his majority stake in the franchise.

For some fans, a change in leadership would be a welcome sight.

“We thought the name Michael Jordan would bring in big name players,” Hornets fan Evan Kent said. “It was gonna mean the NBA was going to have more investment in this area, and unfortunately it doesn’t seem like that’s been the case.”

After Friday night’s loss to Philadelphia, Charlotte has posted a record of 418-595 in the 12-plus years of Michael Jordan’s ownership. The team has only three winning seasons in that timespan, and only two trips to the playoffs with zero postseason series wins.

“It can’t really get much worse with another ownership group, besides them relocating the team,” Kent said.

With regards to the concerns over relocation, Hornets fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Thanks to last summer’s extended lease agreement with the city of Charlotte, the franchise is locked into the Queen City through at least the year 2045.

“This is my second home,” Hornets fan Beverly Massey said. “I look forward to these games and I never miss a game, I never sell my tickets.”

Even if the results have been less than impressive, some fans say they hate the idea of an icon like Jordan stepping away from owning the only professional basketball team in the Carolinas.

“Someone who goes from being a six-time champion, to a great business owner, and owning the Charlotte Hornets, we gotta keep that in,” Hornets fan Brandon Holmes said.

Related: Michael Jordan in ‘serious talks’ to sell majority ownership stake in Hornets, reports say

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Roberts died after he drowned in a Cleveland County lake on Friday afternoon.
Rescue crews recover 18-year-old’s body from Cleveland County lake
A 4-year-old was killed and two other children were hurt in a Lincoln County crash on Friday.
4-year-old killed in Lincoln County crash, two other children hurt
Christian McCaffrey has listed his uptown Charlotte penthouse for sale.
Christian McCaffrey’s Uptown penthouse listed for $3.75 million
Tracing the economic impact of Charlotte-Douglas International Airport
Charlotte airport reopens runways following emergency landing
Video showed a Kia Soul nearly striking two students as it flew around a stopped school bus in...
Man charged with driving around a school bus in appears in court

Latest News

Utah forward Alissa Pili (35) drives as Gardner-Webb guard Lauren Bevis (2) falls while...
Pili, 2nd-seeded Utah dominate Gardner-Webb in March Madness
North Carolina State players sit on the bench as time runs out in the second half of a...
Kalkbrenner leads Creighton past NC State in March Madness
Christian McCaffrey has listed his uptown Charlotte penthouse for sale.
Christian McCaffrey’s Uptown penthouse listed for $3.75 million
Goodyear Police confirm that seven more victims have come forward in the Christopher Esteen case.
Goodyear masseuse remains licenced despite groping accusations