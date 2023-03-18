‘It can’t really get much worse’: Hornets fans respond to potential ownership change

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After suffering through more than a decade of subpar results on the court, Hornets fans may soon see change coming on the horizon.

Thursday night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that team owner Michael Jordan was engaged in “serious talks” to sell his majority stake in the franchise.

For some fans, a change in leadership would be a welcome sight.

“We thought the name Michael Jordan would bring in big name players,” Hornets fan Evan Kent said. “It was gonna mean the NBA was going to have more investment in this area, and unfortunately it doesn’t seem like that’s been the case.”

After Friday night’s loss to Philadelphia, Charlotte has posted a record of 418-595 in the 12-plus years of Michael Jordan’s ownership. The team has only three winning seasons in that timespan, and only two trips to the playoffs with zero postseason series wins.

“It can’t really get much worse with another ownership group, besides them relocating the team,” Kent said.

With regards to the concerns over relocation, Hornets fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Thanks to last summer’s extended lease agreement with the city of Charlotte, the franchise is locked into the Queen City through at least the year 2045.

“This is my second home,” Hornets fan Beverly Massey said. “I look forward to these games and I never miss a game, I never sell my tickets.”

Even if the results have been less than impressive, some fans say they hate the idea of an icon like Jordan stepping away from owning the only professional basketball team in the Carolinas.

“Someone who goes from being a six-time champion, to a great business owner, and owning the Charlotte Hornets, we gotta keep that in,” Hornets fan Brandon Holmes said.

