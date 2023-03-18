PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Five displaced, one hurt from two separate house fires in Rowan Co.

A fire near Rockwell and one in East Spencer damaged two homes
The fire was reported on Sweet Gum Lane off Faith Road on Friday.
The fire was reported on Sweet Gum Lane off Faith Road on Friday.(American Red Cross)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two residential house fires displaced a total of five people in Rowan County on Friday.

One person was taken to the hospital after being hurt in a fire at a mobile home, according to the American Red Cross.

The fire was reported on Friday afternoon at a single wide mobile home in the 600 block of Sweet Gum Lane. It’s located off Faith Road in eastern Rowan Co.

Three people were displaced by the fire. They are getting help from the Red Cross.

No other details were released.

The Red Cross is also helping two people who were displaced from a house fire in East Spencer on Friday. That fire was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street.

No injuries were reported in the East Spencer fire.

