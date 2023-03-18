First Alert Weather Day in place Sunday as freezing temperatures start the day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for more cold nights and cool afternoons as we head towards the start of spring.

First Alert Weather Day Sunday: AM freeze, PM sunshine, pleasant.

First Alert Weather Day Monday: AM freeze, PM chilly.

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant.

For the overnight into Sunday morning a Freeze Warning is in effect for our area.

Freeze Warnings issued for Sunday morning. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Expect partly cloudy skies into Sunday morning with lows in the 20s and 30s. Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

More dry conditions can be expected for Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 50s.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the 50s.

The chances for rain will be minimal Tuesday through Friday.

Our warming trend begins on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and in the mid 60s. Thursday and Friday will be the warmest days of the week with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

