PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Firefighters hold training exercise at site of future NASCAR race shop

The site of the controlled burn will eventually be home to 23XI Racing.
The Huntersville Fire Department held a controlled burn Saturday to clear land for 23XI...
The Huntersville Fire Department held a controlled burn Saturday to clear land for 23XI Racing's new race shop.(Huntersville Fire)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters were at the site of a future NASCAR race shop on Saturday morning as they performed a controlled burn to help clear the land for development.

The Huntersville Fire Department initiated the burn on Hambright Road, just off of I-77, clearing away an abandoned house that sat where 23XI Racing’s future shop will sit.

Co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and current driver Denny Hamlin, the race team fields two drivers in NASCAR’s Cup Series. Bubba Wallace, one of a handful of Black drivers in the sport, drives the No. 23 car, while Tyler Reddick pilots the No. 45 car.

The team has won three races since its inception in 2021.

23XI Racing is currently based further up I-77 in Mooresville, but plans to move south to the Hambright Road site.

The race team has an alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing, which sits a short distance from where 23XI’s new shop will be built.

Firefighters said the site of Saturday’s burn was donated to the fire department for training.

“Donations like this allows our [fire department] & [police department] members to train, which is very much appreciated,” Huntersville Fire said on social media.

Residents in the area may continue to see smoke throughout the day, but fire officials said there is no need to report it.

Related: Mooresville fire injures multiple crew members, damages NASCAR team’s shop

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Roberts died after he drowned in a Cleveland County lake on Friday afternoon.
Rescue crews recover 18-year-old’s body from Cleveland County lake
Christian McCaffrey has listed his uptown Charlotte penthouse for sale.
Christian McCaffrey’s Uptown penthouse listed for $3.75 million
Video showed a Kia Soul nearly striking two students as it flew around a stopped school bus in...
Man charged with driving around a school bus in appears in court
A 4-year-old was killed and two other children were hurt in a Lincoln County crash on Friday.
4-year-old killed in Lincoln County crash, two other children hurt
Tracing the economic impact of Charlotte-Douglas International Airport
Charlotte airport reopens runways following emergency landing

Latest News

Matthews Police are searching for a man who they say shot another man multiple times.
Police searching for man accused of shooting person in Matthews parking lot
A 19-year-old was shot and killed in Wadesboro on Friday.
19-year-old killed in Anson County shooting
A plane taking off from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport had to return to Charlotte due...
Airplane lands in Charlotte shortly after takeoff due to possible mechanical issue
One person was killed after a van and tractor-trailer collided in Chesterfield County.
One killed after van, tractor-trailer collide in Chesterfield County