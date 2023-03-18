Firefighters hold training exercise at site of future NASCAR race shop

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters were at the site of a future NASCAR race shop on Saturday morning as they performed a controlled burn to help clear the land for development.

The Huntersville Fire Department initiated the burn on Hambright Road, just off of I-77, clearing away an abandoned house that sat where 23XI Racing’s future shop will sit.

Burn down complete on Hambright Rd. The scene will have smoke for the rest of the day. This area is being cleared & developed for a NASCAR Team race shop. (23XI Racing). Donations like this allows our FD & PD members to train, which is very much appreciated. #OneTownOneTeam pic.twitter.com/eCYtFX7lEO — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) March 18, 2023

Co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and current driver Denny Hamlin, the race team fields two drivers in NASCAR’s Cup Series. Bubba Wallace, one of a handful of Black drivers in the sport, drives the No. 23 car, while Tyler Reddick pilots the No. 45 car.

The team has won three races since its inception in 2021.

23XI Racing is currently based further up I-77 in Mooresville, but plans to move south to the Hambright Road site.

The race team has an alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing, which sits a short distance from where 23XI’s new shop will be built.

Firefighters said the site of Saturday’s burn was donated to the fire department for training.

“Donations like this allows our [fire department] & [police department] members to train, which is very much appreciated,” Huntersville Fire said on social media.

Residents in the area may continue to see smoke throughout the day, but fire officials said there is no need to report it.

