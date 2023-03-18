PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
East Charlotte house fire intentionally set, firefighters say

The fire happened Saturday morning on Mansell Court.
Investigators determined that a house fire was intentionally set on Mansell Court in east Charlotte.(Charlotte Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are investigating after a house was intentionally set on fire in east Charlotte on Saturday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire was started in the 8500 block of Mansell Court, just off of Brawley Lane near Robinson Church Road.

Firefighters were able to control the flames in 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported, although residents of the home have been displaced.

Officials said the fire caused an estimated $25,000 in damage.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

