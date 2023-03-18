PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Celebration of life to be held Saturday in memory of Panthers founder Jerry Richardson

Richardson passed away on March 1 at the age of 86.
The Spring Hope native made his mark in the Carolinas through the Panthers, his charity, and his business dealings.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WBTV) - The community is invited to remember the man who brought Panthers football to the Carolinas on Saturday morning at Wofford College.

A celebration of life will begin at 11 a.m. in memory of Charlotte businessman and Panthers founder Jerry Richardson. The public ceremony will be held inside Wofford’s indoor stadium, which bears Richardson’s name.

The native of Spring Hope, N.C. was a graduate of Wofford before a brief professional football career.

He was also known as a successful businessman, becoming the first franchisee of the fast-food chain Hardee’s, a major investor in Bojangles, and ran Denny’s while serving the CEO of Flagstar.

Richardson brought the Panthers to Charlotte in 1993, two years before its inaugural 1995 season.

For those unable to attend the ceremony in person, the service will be livestreamed here.

