Airplane lands in Charlotte shortly after takeoff due to possible mechanical issue

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An airplane taking off from Charlotte on Saturday morning was forced to turn around and land shortly after takeoff due to a possible mechanical issues, airline officials said.

According to American Airlines, American Eagle flight 5271 was en route to Shreveport, La.

Flight information from Flight Aware showed that the plane took off at 11:21 a.m. before being diverted back to Charlotte eight minutes later, and then landing at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport right around noon.

Officials said the plane was able to land safely and without incident.

American Airlines said its maintenance team is inspecting the issue.

