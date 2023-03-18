PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Airplane lands in Charlotte shortly after takeoff due to possible mechanical issue

The plane was taking off from Charlotte en route to Shreveport.
A plane taking off from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport had to return to Charlotte due...
A plane taking off from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport had to return to Charlotte due to a mechanical issue.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An airplane taking off from Charlotte on Saturday morning was forced to turn around and land shortly after takeoff due to a possible mechanical issues, airline officials said.

According to American Airlines, American Eagle flight 5271 was en route to Shreveport, La.

Flight information from Flight Aware showed that the plane took off at 11:21 a.m. before being diverted back to Charlotte eight minutes later, and then landing at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport right around noon.

Officials said the plane was able to land safely and without incident.

American Airlines said its maintenance team is inspecting the issue.

Related: Charlotte airport reopens runways following emergency landing

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Roberts died after he drowned in a Cleveland County lake on Friday afternoon.
Rescue crews recover 18-year-old’s body from Cleveland County lake
Christian McCaffrey has listed his uptown Charlotte penthouse for sale.
Christian McCaffrey’s Uptown penthouse listed for $3.75 million
A 4-year-old was killed and two other children were hurt in a Lincoln County crash on Friday.
4-year-old killed in Lincoln County crash, two other children hurt
Video showed a Kia Soul nearly striking two students as it flew around a stopped school bus in...
Man charged with driving around a school bus in appears in court
Tracing the economic impact of Charlotte-Douglas International Airport
Charlotte airport reopens runways following emergency landing

Latest News

One person was killed after a van and tractor-trailer collided in Chesterfield County.
One killed after van, tractor-trailer collide in Chesterfield County
Investigators determined that a house fire was intentionally set on Mansell Court in east...
East Charlotte house fire intentionally set, firefighters say
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2013, file photo, Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson speaks...
Celebration of life held Saturday in memory of Panthers founder Jerry Richardson
Chef Lady Ren has a new book coming out.
Lady Ren celebrating National Nutrition Month with bang bang cauliflower