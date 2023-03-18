19-year-old killed in Anson County shooting

WADESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - A 19-year-old was shot and killed on an Anson County road on Friday, deputies said.

According to the Anson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Airport Road in Wadesboro regarding a traffic accident.

Once at the scene, deputies found Tony Ahmad Gainey, who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

Deputies were able to secure the scene after arrival.

The sheriff’s office is working with the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and Highway Patrol to investigate.

Detectives encourage anyone with information to contact the Anson County Sheriff’s Office at 704-694-4188.

