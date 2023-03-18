PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
19-year-old killed in Anson County shooting

Deputies found the man on Airport Road on Friday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WADESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - A 19-year-old was shot and killed on an Anson County road on Friday, deputies said.

According to the Anson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Airport Road in Wadesboro regarding a traffic accident.

Once at the scene, deputies found Tony Ahmad Gainey, who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

Deputies were able to secure the scene after arrival.

The sheriff’s office is working with the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and Highway Patrol to investigate.

Detectives encourage anyone with information to contact the Anson County Sheriff’s Office at 704-694-4188.

