Two Iredell County schools operating remotely after deadly shooting

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two Iredell County schools will have remote-learning days Friday after two teenagers were shot inside a Statesville home, killing one, on Wednesday night.

According to the Statesville Police Department, 19-year-old Zion Wilder and a 15-year-old were shot after unknown suspects fired multiple shots into a home on Goldsboro Avenue.

Wilder died from his injuries, while the other victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

In addition to Wilder and the 15-year-old being inside the home, three other minors, aged 14, 16 and 17 years old, were also inside the house at the time of the fatal incident.

Following the shooting, multiple Iredell-Statesville Schools campuses were placed on Security Alerts on Thursday, with classes canceled altogether at Northview Academy.

On Friday, students at Northview Academy and Statesville High School will operate on a remote basis.

School district officials said the decision is to keep “students safe and focused on learning.”

Officials said they will continue to work with police to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Related: Man killed, 15-year-old injured in Goldsboro Ave. shooting in Statesville

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.