PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 485 leaves 1 injured

One person has life-threatening injuries.
A wreck involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate 485 Friday morning left one person seriously injured and is causing heavy delays in west Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A wreck involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate 485 Friday morning left one person seriously injured and is causing heavy delays in west Charlotte.

[WBTV Traffic Map]

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on the outer loop near exit 7 for Highway 74 and Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Crews say they believe one of the trucks was parked off the side of the road when another one hit it.

Medic said one person has life-threatening injuries.

As of 5:30 a.m., crews were still working to clear the scene and reopen all lanes.

Drivers should avoid the area.

For the latest updates sent straight to your device, download the free WBTV News app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracing the economic impact of Charlotte-Douglas International Airport
Charlotte airport reopens runways following emergency landing
A pet supplement company is recalling numerous products after a report of a dog showing signs...
Supplements for dogs, cats recalled over possible elevated levels of vitamin A
Police were gathered in the parking lot outside of the bowling center.
One person shot at Salisbury bowling center parking lot
SouthPark Mall in south Charlotte, North Carolina
ZARA to open a store in SouthPark mall by 2025
Samantha Alexander, 28, and her 7-and 8-year-old daughters drowned while visiting a secluded...
Mother, 2 daughters drown off La. coast; 9-year-old rescued

Latest News

Part of N. Davidson St. now closed for two months
Major NoDa road closing for repairs
Part of N. Davidson St. now closed for two months
Part of N. Davidson St. now closed for two months
A wreck involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate 485 Friday morning left one person...
Tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 485 leaves 1 injured
An overturned camper is affecting traffic in Davidson on Thursday afternoon.
Interstate ramp reopened after camper overturned in Davidson