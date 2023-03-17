Tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 485 leaves 1 injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A wreck involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate 485 Friday morning left one person seriously injured and is causing heavy delays in west Charlotte.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on the outer loop near exit 7 for Highway 74 and Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Crews say they believe one of the trucks was parked off the side of the road when another one hit it.

Medic said one person has life-threatening injuries.

As of 5:30 a.m., crews were still working to clear the scene and reopen all lanes.

Drivers should avoid the area.

