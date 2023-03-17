Three juveniles injured in Lincoln County car wreck

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three juveniles were injured in a car wreck in Lincoln County Friday afternoon. The collision occurred on Startown Road around 1 p.m. Friday. Two of the juveniles were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, one was transported with non life-threatening injuries, according to Lincoln County.

“LCEMS Medic 8, Medic 7, Medic 9, and the EMS Shift Supervisor responded to find a motor vehicle collision (MVC) involving two vehicles and five victims,” according to a statement from Lincoln County.

Two adults who were also involved in the collision refused EMS transport, according to the county.

No additional information or names of those involved in the collision have been released.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story listed one juvenile was killed in the accident. Later, Lincoln County confirmed to WBTV News that it initially provided a press release containing incorrect information. This article has been updated with corrected information.

