Section of Plaza Midwood road reopens after weeks-long construction

Section of main Plaza Midwood road reopens after weeks of construction
By Matthew Chandler
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A section of Central Avenue, the main road that runs down the middle of Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood neighborhood, has reopened.

Traffic was impacted over the course of several weeks while crews worked on emergency repairs with Charlotte Water.

Charlotte Water confirmed the opening on social media Friday afternoon.

The section of road that was closed was Hawthorne Lane to Pecan Avenue.

Charlotte Water crews worked on emergency water pipe repairs under the railroad crossing.

A key part of Central Avenue will be closed to traffic for weeks due to emergency repairs on a pipe.

