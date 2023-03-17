Rescue crews searching for person in Cleveland County lake

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - Rescue crews are currently searching for a person in a Cleveland County lake.

According to the Kings Mountain Police Department, crews are responding to Moss Lake.

Police along with Cleveland County EMS and Charlotte Fire Department have been called to the scene.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

