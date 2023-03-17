PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rescue crews searching for person in Cleveland County lake

Crews are responding to Moss Lake in Kings Mountain.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - Rescue crews are currently searching for a person in a Cleveland County lake.

According to the Kings Mountain Police Department, crews are responding to Moss Lake.

Police along with Cleveland County EMS and Charlotte Fire Department have been called to the scene.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

