Rescue crews recover 18-year-old’s body from Cleveland County lake

Crews responded to Moss Lake in Kings Mountain on Friday afternoon.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - Rescue crews have recovered a 18-year-old’s body from a Cleveland County lake, police said.

According to the Kings Mountain Police Department, crews responded to Moss Lake on Friday around 12:30 p.m.

Rescue personnel was called to the scene on Sunshine Lane after a person reportedly entered the water but did not resurface.

Witnesses said the teenager had jumped off a pier and struggled to swim before going under.

Divers pulled the body from the lake around 3:30 p.m.

He was then taken to Atrium Health Shelby where he was pronounced dead.

Officials have identified the victim as Jeremiah Roberts.

Police along with Cleveland County EMS and Charlotte Fire Department responded to the scene.

