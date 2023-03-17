Rain impacts today, Tuesday lead to two First Alert Weather Days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A line of rain will make its way to the Carolinas during the evening commute ahead of a cold front.

Saturday will start out a little damp but will dry up.

The first day of spring is Monday, but that cold front will make it a chilly one as below-freezing temperatures are expected.

Another disturbance on Tuesday leads us to the next First Alert Weather Day for expected rain.

Things should start to warm up by the end of next week.

