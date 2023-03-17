PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rain continues Friday evening before moving out this weekend

Dry weather is expected to return this weekend.
We will have brief dry-out between rain, but expect colder temperatures next week.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Once the rain moves out, some cooler, drier air will settle across the Carolinas for the weekend. There will also be a few nights of freezing and subfreezing temperatures in the forecast through early next week.

  • Weekend Outlook: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, cool.
  • Monday: Plenty of sunshine, chilly.
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant.

More rain will spread from west to east for the balance of our Friday. For the overnight, rain will end giving way to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 40s.

Rain chances over the next several hours.
Rain chances over the next several hours.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

On Saturday, expect more clouds than sunshine with highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday morning will kick off with some freezing temperatures in the 30s. The afternoon looks mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

More dry conditions can be expected for Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 50s.

The chances for rain will be minimal Tuesday through next Friday. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the 50s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the 60s.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

