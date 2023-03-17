Mecklenburg Co. property revaluations going out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you own a home or property here in Mecklenburg County, be on the lookout for an important document in the mail. Starting today, the county will begin mailing out property revaluation notices.

This is something the state requires every eight years, but Mecklenburg County does it every four years.

It’s to make sure the tax value of your home or property reflects the market which can fluctuate.

With so many people moving to the area and housing hasn’t kept up, property values have shot up.

In fact, the tax assessor’s office said that in the last four years, property assessments have increased 51%.

These are just the revaluation notices; tax bills aren’t ready just yet. You can expect to see them later this year after the county sets the tax rate. That’s when you’ll find out whether your property tax will go up.

