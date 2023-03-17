PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Mecklenburg Co. property revaluations going out

Property assessments have gone up 51%.
The project is part of a $3.5 million project to improve storm drainage in the area.
By Faith Alford
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you own a home or property here in Mecklenburg County, be on the lookout for an important document in the mail. Starting today, the county will begin mailing out property revaluation notices.

This is something the state requires every eight years, but Mecklenburg County does it every four years.

[Mecklenburg County tax revaluations average 51% increase]

It’s to make sure the tax value of your home or property reflects the market which can fluctuate.

With so many people moving to the area and housing hasn’t kept up, property values have shot up.

In fact, the tax assessor’s office said that in the last four years, property assessments have increased 51%.

These are just the revaluation notices; tax bills aren’t ready just yet. You can expect to see them later this year after the county sets the tax rate. That’s when you’ll find out whether your property tax will go up.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracing the economic impact of Charlotte-Douglas International Airport
Charlotte airport reopens runways following emergency landing
A pet supplement company is recalling numerous products after a report of a dog showing signs...
Supplements for dogs, cats recalled over possible elevated levels of vitamin A
Police were gathered in the parking lot outside of the bowling center.
One person shot at Salisbury bowling center parking lot
SouthPark Mall in south Charlotte, North Carolina
ZARA to open a store in SouthPark mall by 2025
Samantha Alexander, 28, and her 7-and 8-year-old daughters drowned while visiting a secluded...
Mother, 2 daughters drown off La. coast; 9-year-old rescued

Latest News

Part of N. Davidson St. now closed for two months
Major NoDa road closing for repairs
A wreck involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate 485 Friday morning left one person...
Tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 485 leaves 1 injured
Part of N. Davidson St. now closed for two months
Part of N. Davidson St. now closed for two months
Mecklenburg Co. property revaluation notices going out today
Mecklenburg Co. property revaluation notices going out today