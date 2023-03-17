PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man arrested after fatal Statesville shooting, two others wanted

A 19-year-old was killed Wednesday after he and another teen were shot.
Dakota Michael Duke
Dakota Michael Duke(Statesville Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have secured warrants for the arrests of three men after two teenagers were shot in Iredell County earlier this week.

According to the Statesville Police Department, warrants have been obtained for Dakota Michael Duke, Tevin D. Seymore and Javis Black for their alleged roles in the shooting. Duke has since been taken into custody.

Police responded to Goldsboro Avenue in Statesville on Wednesday night after multiple shots were fired at a home, striking a 19-year-old and a 15-year-old.

Police were called to a home on Goldsboro Avenue in Statesville Wednesday night for a deadly shooting.

The 19-year-old, later identified as Zion Wilder, died due to his injuries. The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Duke is charged with a litany of charges, which are listed below:

  • Murder
  • Attempted Murder
  • Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
  • Felony Conspiracy
  • Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury
  • Possession of Firearm by Felon

He is being held at the Iredell County Jail without bond.

Warrants for Seymore and Black are for similar charges, although their whereabouts are currently unknown.

Tevin Seymore (left) and Javis Black (right).
Tevin Seymore (left) and Javis Black (right).(Statesville Police Department)

Police have since seized the vehicle the three men were allegedly in at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the case, or the locations of Seymore and Black, is encouraged to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406. Tips can be left anonymously.

Related: Man killed, 15-year-old injured in Goldsboro Ave. shooting in Statesville

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracing the economic impact of Charlotte-Douglas International Airport
Charlotte airport reopens runways following emergency landing
SouthPark Mall in south Charlotte, North Carolina
ZARA to open a store in SouthPark mall by 2025
A pet supplement company is recalling numerous products after a report of a dog showing signs...
Supplements for dogs, cats recalled over possible elevated levels of vitamin A
Police were gathered in the parking lot outside of the bowling center.
One person shot at Salisbury bowling center parking lot
Samantha Alexander, 28, and her 7-and 8-year-old daughters drowned while visiting a secluded...
Mother, 2 daughters drown off La. coast; 9-year-old rescued

Latest News

Investigators are working to learn who is responsible for the death of a missing Union County...
Deputies investigating leads after missing Union County woman found dead
Two Iredell County schools operating remotely after deadly shooting
Rescue crews are searching for a person in a Kings Mountain lake.
Rescue crews searching for person in Cleveland County lake
Juvenile dies in car wreck in Lincoln County, four others injured