Man arrested after fatal Statesville shooting, two others wanted

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have secured warrants for the arrests of three men after two teenagers were shot in Iredell County earlier this week.

According to the Statesville Police Department, warrants have been obtained for Dakota Michael Duke, Tevin D. Seymore and Javis Black for their alleged roles in the shooting. Duke has since been taken into custody.

Police responded to Goldsboro Avenue in Statesville on Wednesday night after multiple shots were fired at a home, striking a 19-year-old and a 15-year-old.

The 19-year-old, later identified as Zion Wilder, died due to his injuries. The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Duke is charged with a litany of charges, which are listed below:

Murder

Attempted Murder

Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling

Felony Conspiracy

Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury

Possession of Firearm by Felon

He is being held at the Iredell County Jail without bond.

Warrants for Seymore and Black are for similar charges, although their whereabouts are currently unknown.

Tevin Seymore (left) and Javis Black (right). (Statesville Police Department)

Police have since seized the vehicle the three men were allegedly in at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the case, or the locations of Seymore and Black, is encouraged to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406. Tips can be left anonymously.

