Man arrested after fatal Statesville shooting, two others wanted
A 19-year-old was killed Wednesday after he and another teen were shot.
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have secured warrants for the arrests of three men after two teenagers were shot in Iredell County earlier this week.
According to the Statesville Police Department, warrants have been obtained for Dakota Michael Duke, Tevin D. Seymore and Javis Black for their alleged roles in the shooting. Duke has since been taken into custody.
Police responded to Goldsboro Avenue in Statesville on Wednesday night after multiple shots were fired at a home, striking a 19-year-old and a 15-year-old.
The 19-year-old, later identified as Zion Wilder, died due to his injuries. The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Duke is charged with a litany of charges, which are listed below:
- Murder
- Attempted Murder
- Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
- Felony Conspiracy
- Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury
- Possession of Firearm by Felon
He is being held at the Iredell County Jail without bond.
Warrants for Seymore and Black are for similar charges, although their whereabouts are currently unknown.
Police have since seized the vehicle the three men were allegedly in at the time of the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding the case, or the locations of Seymore and Black, is encouraged to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406. Tips can be left anonymously.
