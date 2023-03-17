PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Major NoDa road closing for repairs

The closure will be for about two months.
The project is part of a $3.5 million project to improve storm drainage in the area.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:55 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A major road project is going to keep North Davidson Street closed for two months.

[Live WBTV Traffic Map]

East 26th up to 28th streets will be included in the closure. Parts of 27th street have already been closed since early February.

North Davidson Street closure
North Davidson Street closure(WBTV)

The city says access to the businesses and homes along that stretch will be maintained.

