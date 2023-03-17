Major NoDa road closing for repairs
The closure will be for about two months.
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A major road project is going to keep North Davidson Street closed for two months.
East 26th up to 28th streets will be included in the closure. Parts of 27th street have already been closed since early February.
The project is part of a $3.5 million project to improve storm drainage in the area.
The city says access to the businesses and homes along that stretch will be maintained.
