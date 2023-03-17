PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Juvenile dies in car wreck in Lincoln County, four others injured

One minor was killed in the wreck, two minors were injured, and two adults were also injured.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One juvenile was killed car wreck in Lincoln County Friday afternoon on Startown Road.

“LCEMS Medic 8, Medic 7, Medic 9, and the EMS Shift Supervisor responded to find a motor vehicle collision (MVC) involving two vehicles and five victims,” according to a statement from Lincoln County.

“Two adult victims refused transport by EMS. One victim, a minor, was transported to Atrium Lincoln with non-life-threatening injuries. One victim, a minor, was transported to Caromont Regional Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries.”

No additional information or names of those involved in the collision have been released.

