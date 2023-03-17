Juvenile dies in car wreck in Lincoln County, four others injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One juvenile was killed car wreck in Lincoln County Friday afternoon on Startown Road.

“LCEMS Medic 8, Medic 7, Medic 9, and the EMS Shift Supervisor responded to find a motor vehicle collision (MVC) involving two vehicles and five victims,” according to a statement from Lincoln County.

“Two adult victims refused transport by EMS. One victim, a minor, was transported to Atrium Lincoln with non-life-threatening injuries. One victim, a minor, was transported to Caromont Regional Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries.”

No additional information or names of those involved in the collision have been released.

