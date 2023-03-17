Former Citadel cadet sentenced for role in Jan. 6 riots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Citadel cadet was sentenced on Wednesday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

Elias Irizarry was sentenced to 14 days in prison and a $500 fine.

Elias Irizarry was arrested in March of 2021 after several people who know him identified him to federal officials. Irizarry drove to Washington D.C. the night of Jan. 5, spending the night in a hotel with two friends, according to the Statement of Offense released by the Department of Justice following his guilty plea on Oct. 26, 2022.

He has since been suspended from the military school in Charleston.

Prosecutors were arguing for 45 days in prison with 12 months of supervision and 60 hours of community service.

In a 24-page memorandum, the prosecution outlines Irizarry’s actions at the capitol. The document says he witnessed violence against police officers, and while he didn’t attack others himself, he watched and continued into the building. The document says there is video of him wielding a metal pole and directing rioters into the capitol.

The defense argued for no jail time, just probation and community service.

In his own 24-page filing, Irizarry’s defense team argues that he should get a probation period and com unity service. They argue that he did not destroy evidence, he was inside the building for less than thirty minutes, he has cooperated with authorities and is extremely remorseful for his conduct.

The filing also included a letter from Irizarry calling his participation “the worst mistake of my life.”

