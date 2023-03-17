PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

FCC is cracking down on spammy text messages

The FCC said it’s seen a surge of consumer complaints in recent years tied to unwanted robotexts.
The FCC said it’s seen a surge of consumer complaints in recent years tied to unwanted robotexts.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Federal Communications Commission is cracking down on spammy texts with new rules for telecom companies.

The FCC said it’s seen a surge of consumer complaints in recent years tied to unwanted robotexts.

New rules adopted Thursday require phone providers to block text messages from suspicious sources, including numbers that appear to be “invalid, unallocated or unused.”

Carriers will also have to block texts coming from numbers that claim not to ever send text messages – or that the government has identified as numbers not used for texting.

The move mirrors a similar effort to shut down illegal robocalls in the U.S., which has led to at least one phone provider being cut off entirely from the U.S. telephone network.

In addition, the FCC is considering additional regulations that could, among other things, apply “do not call registry” protections to text messages for the first time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracing the economic impact of Charlotte-Douglas International Airport
Charlotte airport reopens runways following emergency landing
SouthPark Mall in south Charlotte, North Carolina
ZARA to open a store in SouthPark mall by 2025
A pet supplement company is recalling numerous products after a report of a dog showing signs...
Supplements for dogs, cats recalled over possible elevated levels of vitamin A
Police were gathered in the parking lot outside of the bowling center.
One person shot at Salisbury bowling center parking lot
Samantha Alexander, 28, and her 7-and 8-year-old daughters drowned while visiting a secluded...
Mother, 2 daughters drown off La. coast; 9-year-old rescued

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about health care and prescription drug costs at the...
Biden calls for tougher penalties for failed bank execs
FILE - From the mid-1960s to the mid-1970s, few drummers were more in demand than Jim Gordon, a...
Jim Gordon, rock ‘n’ roll drummer who killed mother, dies
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Officer who killed George Floyd pleads guilty in tax case
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes
Mae, the gritty pub owner on the hit show, will be the host of the Airbnb listing.
Airbnb to offer stay at pub featured in ‘Ted Lasso’