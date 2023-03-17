PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Deputies investigating leads after missing Union County woman found dead

Alison Thomas had been missing since Feb. 13 before she was found dead last week.
Investigators are working to learn who is responsible for the death of a missing Union County woman.
By Ron Lee
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - New information has been released in the case of 37-year-old Alison Thomas, who had been missing since mid-February before she was found dead last week.

Thomas’ remains were found in a national forest in Jackson County on March 6. Officials have since conducted an autopsy to confirm the body’s identity, and have ruled her death a homicide.

Up to this point though, there have been no arrests despite the family’s plea for closure.

Before investigators found Thomas’ body, the community joined together in hopes of finding her. Missing posters peppered the town of Oakboro and search parties formed.

In the time since, the posters have been taken down and the town’s residents have had their fears come true.

“It’s very sad,” Oakboro resident Don Howell said. “I hate that the outcome came the way it did...things that like that just don’t happen around here.”

Thomas disappeared from an area close to Marshville around Feb. 13, and was never seen by the public again.

“It’s been really, really the hardest thing we’ve ever had to deal with ever,” her aunt, Sylvia Lowder, said.

Despite no arrests at this point, investigators said they have some leads in the case.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office has been pooling resources with their counterparts in Jackson County in hopes of turning those leads into arrests.

“We’re making progress, but we’re still now ready to move ahead with an arrest,” Tony Underwood of the UCSO said.

While they wait for what has been an emotionally taxing case to come to a close, family members are working to plan a celebration of life for Thomas next week in Winston-Salem.

A reward of up to $5,000 remains available for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

Related: Group gathers to search for missing Union County woman

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracing the economic impact of Charlotte-Douglas International Airport
Charlotte airport reopens runways following emergency landing
SouthPark Mall in south Charlotte, North Carolina
ZARA to open a store in SouthPark mall by 2025
A pet supplement company is recalling numerous products after a report of a dog showing signs...
Supplements for dogs, cats recalled over possible elevated levels of vitamin A
Police were gathered in the parking lot outside of the bowling center.
One person shot at Salisbury bowling center parking lot
Samantha Alexander, 28, and her 7-and 8-year-old daughters drowned while visiting a secluded...
Mother, 2 daughters drown off La. coast; 9-year-old rescued

Latest News

Rescue crews are searching for a person in a Kings Mountain lake.
Rescue crews searching for person in Cleveland County lake
Juvenile dies in car wreck in Lincoln County, four others injured
Breaking News
Three juveniles injured in Lincoln County car wreck
Christian McCaffrey penthouse
Christian McCaffrey penthouse listed for sale