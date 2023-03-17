Cooler, dry conditions return for the weekend ahead of warmup next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ll be getting cooler and drier for the weekend, with a Freeze Watch in place Sunday morning.

Saturday: Clearing skies, mild.

Sunday: Below-freezing start, chilly afternoon.

Next Week: Starting cold, but warming up!

After a rainy St. Patrick’s Day, we’ll be clearing out and cooling down for the weekend.

Forecast over the next few days. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Morning lows will range from the 20s in the mountains to the upper 40s in our southeastern counties Saturday morning with clearing skies throughout the day. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s for most (near 40 degrees in the mountains).

Even colder temperatures are likely by Sunday morning and a Freeze Watch is in place. Despite the sunshine, highs will only reach near the 50-degree mark by Sunday afternoon.

Below-freezing temperatures will stick around into the start of the workweek but will be short-lived! We have a warming trend into next week with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s by the end of the workweek.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

