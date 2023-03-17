PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Cooler, dry conditions return for the weekend ahead of warmup next week

Dry weather is expected to return this weekend.
Saturday morning will start cloudy with clearing skies expected throughout the day.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ll be getting cooler and drier for the weekend, with a Freeze Watch in place Sunday morning.

  • Saturday: Clearing skies, mild.
  • Sunday: Below-freezing start, chilly afternoon.
  • Next Week: Starting cold, but warming up!

After a rainy St. Patrick’s Day, we’ll be clearing out and cooling down for the weekend.

Forecast over the next few days.
Forecast over the next few days.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Morning lows will range from the 20s in the mountains to the upper 40s in our southeastern counties Saturday morning with clearing skies throughout the day. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s for most (near 40 degrees in the mountains).

Even colder temperatures are likely by Sunday morning and a Freeze Watch is in place. Despite the sunshine, highs will only reach near the 50-degree mark by Sunday afternoon.

Below-freezing temperatures will stick around into the start of the workweek but will be short-lived! We have a warming trend into next week with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s by the end of the workweek.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Roberts died after he drowned in a Cleveland County lake on Friday afternoon.
Rescue crews recover 18-year-old’s body from Cleveland County lake
A 4-year-old was killed and two other children were hurt in a Lincoln County crash on Friday.
4-year-old killed in Lincoln County crash, two other children hurt
Christian McCaffrey has listed his uptown Charlotte penthouse for sale.
Christian McCaffrey’s Uptown penthouse listed for $3.75 million
Tracing the economic impact of Charlotte-Douglas International Airport
Charlotte airport reopens runways following emergency landing
Video showed a Kia Soul nearly striking two students as it flew around a stopped school bus in...
Man charged with driving around a school bus in appears in court

Latest News

Rain continues Friday evening before moving out this weekend
Rain continues Friday evening before moving out this weekend
Cooler, dry conditions return for the weekend ahead of warmup next week
Cooler, dry conditions return for the weekend ahead of warmup next week
WBTV First Alert Weather Day coverage
First Alert Weather Day: Rain, strong gusts this evening
We will have brief dry-out between rain, but expect colder temperatures next week.
Rain impacts today, Tuesday lead to two First Alert Weather Days