Christian McCaffrey’s Uptown penthouse listed for $3.75 million

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has listed his luxury penthouse in Uptown for $3,750,000.

It’s located on the 22nd floor of Skye Condominiums at 222 S. Caldwell St.

Why it matters: If the home sells for close to its listed amount it’ll set a new record for the most expensive condo ever sold in Charlotte on a per-square-foot basis, according to listing agent Victoria Speer of Ivester Jackson Christie’s International Real Estate.

McCaffrey set a similar housing record with his purchase of a lakefront castle for $7.5 million in 2020. Model Oliva Cupo, McCaffrey’s girlfriend, recently posted a picture at the property.

Context: The penthouse listing comes months after McCaffrey was traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

“To me, this penthouse was more than a home. It allowed me to feel a part of the city that I love so much every time I look out the window,” McCaffrey said in a statement.

“You can’t find a better layout for a condo anywhere in Charlotte. It’s a home with so much character, and I’m so excited to pass along such an amazing home to the next owner,” he added.

Layout: At 3,813 square feet, the penthouse has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.

The two-story unit has a large indoor living area plus a terrace with a 200-square-foot patio and green space with a view of the Charlotte skyline. It also comes with two parking spaces.

Other highlights include 25-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, large walk-in closets with custom organizers, a chef’s kitchen with stainless steel appliances plus a glass and steel staircase leading to the second floor.

Design deep dive: The luxury home was outfitted with furniture by Restoration Hardware — and it’s all included in the listing price.

The home also has a custom mural by Tampa-based artist Michael Vahl. It depicts real-life and fictional characters who have inspired McCaffrey throughout his life.

Luxury living: Building residents have access to several amenities including a rooftop pool, fitness center and 24-hour concierge.

The building also a theatre room, game room, club room, and the popular rooftop restaurant Fahrenheit.

Take a peek at pictures of the interior below:

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 Axios Charlotte. All rights reserved.