Christian McCaffrey’s Uptown penthouse listed for $3.75 million

The former Carolina Panthers running back’s penthouse is now on the market.
Christian McCaffrey has listed his uptown Charlotte penthouse for sale.
Christian McCaffrey has listed his uptown Charlotte penthouse for sale.(Ivester Jackson via Axios Charlotte)
By Alexis Clinton
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has listed his luxury penthouse in Uptown for $3,750,000.

It’s located on the 22nd floor of Skye Condominiums at 222 S. Caldwell St.

Why it matters: If the home sells for close to its listed amount it’ll set a new record for the most expensive condo ever sold in Charlotte on a per-square-foot basis, according to listing agent Victoria Speer of Ivester Jackson Christie’s International Real Estate.

  • McCaffrey set a similar housing record with his purchase of a lakefront castle for $7.5 million in 2020. Model Oliva Cupo, McCaffrey’s girlfriend, recently posted a picture at the property.

Context: The penthouse listing comes months after McCaffrey was traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

“To me, this penthouse was more than a home. It allowed me to feel a part of the city that I love so much every time I look out the window,” McCaffrey said in a statement.

“You can’t find a better layout for a condo anywhere in Charlotte. It’s a home with so much character, and I’m so excited to pass along such an amazing home to the next owner,” he added.

Layout: At 3,813 square feet, the penthouse has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.

  • The two-story unit has a large indoor living area plus a terrace with a 200-square-foot patio and green space with a view of the Charlotte skyline. It also comes with two parking spaces.
  • Other highlights include 25-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, large walk-in closets with custom organizers, a chef’s kitchen with stainless steel appliances plus a glass and steel staircase leading to the second floor.

Design deep dive: The luxury home was outfitted with furniture by Restoration Hardware — and it’s all included in the listing price.

  • The home also has a custom mural by Tampa-based artist Michael Vahl. It depicts real-life and fictional characters who have inspired McCaffrey throughout his life.

Luxury living: Building residents have access to several amenities including a rooftop pool, fitness center and 24-hour concierge.

  • The building also a theatre room, game room, club room, and the popular rooftop restaurant Fahrenheit.

Take a peek at pictures of the interior below:

