4-year-old killed in Lincoln County crash, two other children hurt

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 4-year-old was killed in a crash in Lincoln County on Friday, troopers said.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), the crash happened on Startown Road near Ritchie Road at approximately 1:15 p.m.

Troopers said the incident happened after a Mercedes collided with a Toyota pickup truck that was stopped in a turn lane.

Neither the driver of the Mercedes nor the driver of the Toyota were injured.

Three children, aged 2, 4 and 8 years old, were in the rear seat of the Toyota and were not wearing seatbelts.

The 2-year-old and 8-year-old were injured in the crash and taken to local hospitals. The 4-year-old died at the scene.

An initial investigation revealed impairment as a factor in the incident.

Tracy Michelle Blanton (Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

The driver of the Mercedes, 40-year-old Tracy Michelle Blanton, was arrested and charged with felony death by vehicle, driving while impaired, failure to reduce speed, possession of methamphetamine, and multiple vehicle violations.

She is being held at the Lincoln County Detention Center under a $65,000 bond.

Editor’s Note: Lincoln County EMS initially said a child was killed in the crash before redacting it, saying a child was not killed. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol later confirmed that a 4-year-old died at the crash scene.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest news.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.