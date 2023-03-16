PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Your Stories Making a Difference: Leaders listen to people saddled with medical debt

North Carolina lawmakers re-file Medical Debt De-Weaponization bill after hearing more stories about mounting hospital bills.
State and local leaders addressed challenges regarding medical debt in Charlotte and beyond.
By David Hodges
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - At a town hall on medical debt at CPCC, local and state leaders listened to the stories of people that you’ve already seen on WBTV.

Terry Belk spoke about the lien placed on his home for medical bills he says he can’t afford.

Daryl Procunier said he was billed tens of thousands of dollars after a trip to the ICU he didn’t need.

Coleen Tolson talked about how hard it is raising a daughter while filing bankruptcy because of mounting hospital bills.

NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell, Dr. Ricky Woods from First Baptist Church - West, Mecklenburg County Commissioner Pat Cotham and former Huntersville Mayor John Aneralla all sat listening and pledging that something needs to change to protect patients and make healthcare more accessible.

Just this week, the Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act was re-filed in the North Carolina. If passed into law, it would make the Tar Heel State one of the best in the nation at protecting patients from crippling medical bills and predatory debt collection.

WBTV has a new way for people to share their stories about medical debt. Click on the liks below to get your information to the WBTV Investigates Team.

FORM FOR NORTH CAROLINA RESIDENTS

FORM FOR SOUTH CAROLINA RESIDENTS

